Investors eye eight handle on Nigeria's bond
LONDON, Feb 9 (IFR) - Investors are piling into Nigeria's first US dollar bond since 2013 after the sovereign started marketing a US$1bn 15-year issue at cheap levels.
Qatari real estate developer United Development Company reported a 81 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit late on Tuesday, according to Reuters calculations.
• Net profit of 171.4 million riyals ($47.07 million) in the three months ending Dec. 31 versus 94.5 million riyals a year earlier. • Reuters calculated based on financial statements in lieu of a quarterly breakdown. • United Development Company's 12-month annual net profit 623 million riyals, down from 690 million riyals a year ago, a bourse statement said.
• The board has recommended a cash dividend of 1.25 riyal for each share, the statement said. ($1 = 3.6411 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell, editing by Hadeel Al Sayegh)
DUBAI, Feb 9 The emirate of Ras Al Khaimah is in talks with banks about a U.S. dollar bond sale, though it has not yet sent an official request for proposals and there is no indication so far on the timing of any issue, banking sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
