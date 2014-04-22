FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar's United Development says selling $398 mln of land
April 22, 2014 / 5:37 AM / 3 years ago

Qatar's United Development says selling $398 mln of land

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 22 (Reuters) - Qatar’s United Development Co , a real estate company developing The Pearl residential complex on an artificial island in Doha, said it had agreed to sell 47 plots of land in the area for 1.45 billion riyals ($398 million).

The land, totalling about 103,000 square metres, will be sold to an unnamed “strategic partner” and transferred later this year, United Development said in a brief statement on Tuesday without elaborating. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)

