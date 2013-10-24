United Continental posts bigger profit

Oct 24 (Reuters) - United Continental Holdings Inc posted a bigger quarterly profit on Thursday, as the world’s largest carrier cut costs and saw some benefits from consolidating its merger.

For the third quarter, the Chicago-based company earned $379 million, or 98 cents a share, up sharply from $6 million, or 2 cents a share, a year earlier.

Revenue came in at $10.23 billion. A year before, revenue was $9.91 billion.

United shares were trading at $30.50 Thursday morning before the markets opened. They closed at $30.98 Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.