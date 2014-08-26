FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore's United Engineers unit sells auto business for $365 mln
August 26, 2014

Singapore's United Engineers unit sells auto business for $365 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Singapore’s United Engineers Ltd said on Tuesday its subsidiary WBL Corporation was selling its automotive business to luxury car distributor StarChase Motorsports (Singapore) Pte Ltd for S$455 million($365 million).

The company said the sale was part of its plan to exit from non-core business operations. WBL, which is 67.6 percent owned by United Engineers, imports and distributes luxury cars across Singapore, Malaysia, China, Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp is in talks with a group linked to Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi to sell its stake in United Engineers.

1 US dollar = 1.2511 Singapore dollar Reporting by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

