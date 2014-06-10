FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
United Airlines to tie frequent-flier miles to ticket price in 2015
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 10, 2014 / 12:45 PM / 3 years ago

United Airlines to tie frequent-flier miles to ticket price in 2015

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Changes take effect in March 2015

* Corporate fliers to earn more miles

* Delta announced similar move earlier this year

June 10 (Reuters) - United Airlines, moving to sweeten awards for its biggest spenders, plans to base its frequent-flier rewards program on the ticket-price paid rather than the distance traveled, in a boon especially to the business traveler.

The move, effective beginning March 1, 2015, will benefit corporate travelers who typically spend two to three times more than leisure passengers and tend to travel more often.

Members of the MileagePlus loyalty program will receive at least five miles for every dollar spent on base fares and United surcharges, and elite fliers will earn more. For example, Premier Silver level members will earn seven miles per dollar spent, while those at Premier 1K, the top frequent-flier status, will get 11 miles per dollar.

Airlines are looking to cater more to their best-paying customers. Delta Air Lines announced a similar change to its SkyMiles loyalty program earlier this year. JetBlue Airways and Southwest Airlines also tie frequent-flier miles earned to the amount spent on a ticket.

Customers who pay more for their tickets have expressed a desire for more rewards and value from the airline’s loyalty program, a United spokesman said. The airline’s frequent-flier program has 95 million members.

Travelers can earn up to 75,000 award miles per airline ticket, United said. Taxes and airport charges won’t earn award miles.

Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.