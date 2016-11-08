FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Warburg Pincus to buy stake in United Internet webhosting business
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
November 8, 2016 / 3:35 PM / 10 months ago

Warburg Pincus to buy stake in United Internet webhosting business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Private equity fund Warburg Pincus agreed to buy a third of United Internet's webhosting business 1&1 Internet in a deal valuing the business at 2.55 billion euros ($2.82 billion), the German internet provider said on Tuesday.

A holding company of Warburg Pincus, which is still to be founded, will pay up to 450 million euros for the stake in the business.

"The transaction offers 1&1 Internet SE flexibility with regard to future strategic options, including a potential IPO in the coming years," United Internet said.

$1 = 0.9051 euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Edward Taylor

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.