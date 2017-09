FRANKFURT, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Prospective investors in United Internet have been given a price guidance of 32.50 euros ($42.03) per new share as part of the German internet service provider’s capital increase, a person familiar with the transaction told Reuters on Tuesday. (1 US dollar = 0.7733 euro) (Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)