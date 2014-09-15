FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Books are covered for Germany's United Internet share sale - sources
September 15, 2014 / 5:30 PM / 3 years ago

Books are covered for Germany's United Internet share sale - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Books are covered for the sale of up to 11 million shares in German internet service provider United Internet, two sources familiar with the matter said, in a deal worth up to 382 million euros ($494 million) at Monday’s closing price.

United Internet said earlier on Monday that it would sell the new shares in a private placement, with the price and number of shares sold to be announced on Sept. 16.

JP Morgan and HSBC are running the deal. ($1 = 0.7727 Euros) (Reporting By Freya Berry; editing by Pamela Barbaglia)

