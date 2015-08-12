FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
United Internet ups 2015 customer number guidance after strong H1
August 12, 2015 / 5:01 PM / 2 years ago

United Internet ups 2015 customer number guidance after strong H1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 12 (Reuters) - German Internet service provider United Internet said it now expected more customers this year than previously as it reported first-half earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) up 48 percent.

The group said on Wednesday it now expected fee-based customer contracts to grow by 880,000, against a previous estimate for a rise of about 800,000.

It kept its guidance for a roughly 20-percent increase in sales and for EBITDA to rise about 40 percent. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Paul Carrel)

