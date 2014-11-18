FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
United Internet 9-month core profit rises on new subscribers
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
November 18, 2014 / 7:00 AM / 3 years ago

United Internet 9-month core profit rises on new subscribers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 18 (Reuters) - German internet service provider United Internet said on Tuesday its nine-month adjusted core profit rose 35 percent as it continued to add subscribers.

Earnings before interest tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) excluding special items rose to 379.8 million euros ($473.65 million) in the nine months to September.

It added 660,000 new subscribers, bringing total contracts at 14.11 million.

United Internet said it still expected 2014 sales to rise about 10 percent, while EBITDA is still seen at around 520 million euros, up from 407.2 million last year. (1 US dollar = 0.8019 euro) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Ludwig Burger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.