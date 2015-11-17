FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-United Internet core profit beats view on subscriber rise
November 17, 2015 / 7:20 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-United Internet core profit beats view on subscriber rise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q3 EBITDA 203.7 mln euros vs 196 mln avg in Reuters poll

* Adds 650,000 fee-based contracts in first 9 months

* Shares indicated to rise 4 pct (Adds subscriber numbers, shares)

FRANKFURT, Nov 17 (Reuters) - German internet service provider United Internet on Tuesday reported a rise in third-quarter core profit and revenues as the number of subscribers continued to rise.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 43 percent to 203.7 million euros ($217.2 million) in the quarter ending Sept. 30. That was above the most optimistic estimate in a Reuters poll with an average forecast of 196 million euros.

Underpinning the profit boost, fee-based contracts rose by 650,000 in the first nine months of the year to 15.43 million.

For 2015, the company still expects the number of fee-based customer contracts to grow by about 880,000, resulting in sales growth of about 20 percent and a 40 percent rise in EBITDA.

United Internet has been aggressively investing for growth, spending close to 1 billion euros in the last year on buying the rest of cable group Versatel, Polish web hoster home.pl and a stake in mobile rival Drillish.

Third-quarter sales of 931.4 million euros missed the average expectation of 941 million euros.

United Internet shares were indicated to open 4 percent higher according to pre-market data at broker Lang & Schwarz. The German blue chip index is expected to open 1 percent higher.

$1 = 0.9379 euros Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Ludwig Burger and Mark Potter

