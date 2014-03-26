United Internet raises dividend after 2013 profit jump

FRANKFURT, March 26 (Reuters) - Germany’s United Internet AG raised its dividend by a third after seeing underlying profit rise by nearly 25 percent last year, helped by higher customer numbers and rising performance in its established business lines.

The Internet service provider plans to raise its dividend per share to 0.40 euros for 2013, from 0.30 euros previously, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 407 million euros ($561 million) in 2013 from 326 million a year earlier, beating the average expectation of 402 million euros in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages.

The company also said it expected 2014 sales to rise by about 10 percent to over 2.9 billion euros, with EBITDA rising to about 520 million euros. ($1 = 0.7254 Euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Victoria Bryan)