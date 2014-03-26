FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
United Internet raises dividend after 2013 profit jump
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Piracy
March 26, 2014 / 8:57 PM / 3 years ago

United Internet raises dividend after 2013 profit jump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 26 (Reuters) - Germany’s United Internet AG raised its dividend by a third after seeing underlying profit rise by nearly 25 percent last year, helped by higher customer numbers and rising performance in its established business lines.

The Internet service provider plans to raise its dividend per share to 0.40 euros for 2013, from 0.30 euros previously, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 407 million euros ($561 million) in 2013 from 326 million a year earlier, beating the average expectation of 402 million euros in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages.

The company also said it expected 2014 sales to rise by about 10 percent to over 2.9 billion euros, with EBITDA rising to about 520 million euros. ($1 = 0.7254 Euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.