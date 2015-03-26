FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
United Internet says could buy more optic fibre assets
March 26, 2015 / 10:26 AM / 2 years ago

United Internet says could buy more optic fibre assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 26 (Reuters) - German internet service provider United Internet said on Thursday it could buy more optic fibre assets to add to its Versatel network, which it bought last year.

“We clearly see that the future is in optic fibre, which is why we bought Versatel last year,” United Internet Chief Executive Ralph Dommermuth told reporters at a press conference.

He declined to comment on whether he was in talks with QSC about a potential acquisition of its DSL network. QSC said on Thursday it scrapped plans to sell the network.

“QSC is one of our suppliers and we talk to our suppliers all the time,” Dommermuth said. “Of course these talks are confidential,” he added, declining to say whether these talks were about the takeover of QSC’s DSL network. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

