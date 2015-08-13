FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New mobile customers cost United Internet 78 mln eur in H1
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
August 13, 2015 / 10:11 AM / 2 years ago

New mobile customers cost United Internet 78 mln eur in H1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 13 (Reuters) - United Internet spent roughly 78 million euros ($87 million) or 200 euros per customer on average to win the new mobile Internet subscribers it acquired in the first half.

Of the 430,000 net new contract additions, 390,000 were mobile Internet customers and 60,000 DSL broadband, while it lost 20,000 in its applications segment, executives said on a conference call on Thursday.

The costs were for sales, marketing and subsidies for devices, they said after United Internet lifted its full-year customer growth forecast late on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.8994 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.