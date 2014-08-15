FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
United Internet invests 435 mln euros for stake in Rocket Internet
Sections
Featured
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Technology
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 15, 2014 / 5:26 PM / 3 years ago

United Internet invests 435 mln euros for stake in Rocket Internet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Germany’s United Internet AG said it was investing 435 million euros ($582 million) for a 10.7 percent stake in Rocket Internet AG to cement a strategic relationship with Rocket’s chief executive and founder, Oliver Samwer.

“United Internet’s investment consists of 333 million euros in cash and 102 million euros represented by United Internet’s equity participation in the portfolio of the Global Founders Capital funds,” United Internet said in a statement on Friday.

Global Founders Capital is a portfolio of over 50 venture capital investments held jointly by United Internet and by the personal investment vehicle of Oliver Samwer and his brothers, the company said.

1 US dollar = 0.7470 euro Reporting by Jonathan Gould; editing by Jane Baird

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.