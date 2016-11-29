FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
UK DMO begins marketing 40-year inflation-linked bond
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
North Korea
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
World
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
The Wider Image
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#New Issues News
November 29, 2016 / 9:20 AM / 9 months ago

UK DMO begins marketing 40-year inflation-linked bond

Michael Turner

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 29 (IFR) - The United Kingdom Debt Management Office has started marketing a new 40-year inflation-linked Gilt at 2-2.75bp over its existing 2058 linker, according to a lead.

The November 2056 deal is expected to have a benchmark size and will pay a coupon of 0.125%.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley (B&D) and Scotiabank are running the Reg S deal, which will price on Tuesday.

The UK is rated Aa1 by Moody's and AA by S&P and Fitch, all with a negative outlook. (Reporting by Michael Turner, Editing by Helene Durand)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.