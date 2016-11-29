FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 29, 2016 / 11:06 AM / 9 months ago

UK DMO launches £2.25bn 40-year inflation-linked bond at 2bp over 2058 UKTi

Michael Turner

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 29 (IFR) - The United Kingdom Debt Management Office has launched a £2.25bn 40-year inflation-linked bond at 2bp over its outstanding 2058 linker, according to a lead.

Order books closed over £11.5bn, including £2.7bn from the joint lead managers.

The November 2056 transaction will price at the tight end of the 2-2.75bp guidance over the 2058 UKTi and pay a coupon of 0.125%.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley (B&D) and Scotiabank are running the Reg S deal, which will price on Tuesday.

The UK is rated Aa1 by Moody's and AA by S&P and Fitch, all with a negative outlook. (Reporting by Michael Turner, Editing by Helene Durand)

