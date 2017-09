May 20 (Reuters) - United Microelectronics :

* Says it to buy a batch of machinery equipment at T$1,059,292,570 from TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED and a batch of machinery equipment at T$863,110,933 from LAM RESEARCH INTERNATIONAL SARL

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/zuGG

985.so/zuHv

