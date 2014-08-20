UPS unit warns of data breach at 51 locations

Aug 20 (Reuters) - UPS Store Inc, a unit of United Parcel Service Inc, warned of a potential data breach at about 51 of its franchised center locations in 24 states across the United States.

There was no evidence of fraud arising from the incident, the company said.

UPS Store said customers who used a credit or debit card at the stores between Jan. 20 and Aug. 11 may have been exposed to a malware identified in the company’s systems at the locations.

The company said the customer information that may have been exposed includes names, postal addresses, email addresses and payment card information.

The UPS Store network is a franchise system of retail shipping, postal, print and business service centers in the Unites States. UPS Store has about 4,470 franchised center locations in the United States.

UPS Store said the period of exposure to the malware began after March 26 at most of the locations.

The malware was eliminated as of Aug. 11 and customers can shop securely at the company’s locations, UPS Store said.

The malware intrusion was notified by the U.S. government, the company said, adding it was among many other retailers alerted by the government.

The malware was not present on the computing systems of any other UPS business entities, UPS Store said.

UPS shares were unchanged in extended trading. They closed at $98.80 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera and Rohit T.K. in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)