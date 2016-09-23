FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPS launches U.S. drone test flights for urgent medical deliveries
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Charred ruins and sooty skies
California wildfires
Charred ruins and sooty skies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 23, 2016 / 12:20 PM / in a year

UPS launches U.S. drone test flights for urgent medical deliveries

Nick Carey

2 Min Read

BEVERLY, Mass., Sept 23 (Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc said it began testing the use of drones for emergency deliveries of medical supplies this week with a flight in rural Massachusetts, which the company hopes will eventually lead to federal approval of drones as a regular delivery option.

The test flight on Thursday was handled by CyPhy, a Danvers, Massachusetts-based drone maker in which UPS, the world’s largest package delivery company, owns a stake.

The drone delivered a small package from Beverly, located about 25 miles northeast of Boston, to Children’s Island, a summer camp for children three miles off the Atlantic coast.

The drone, painted brown and with a UPS logo on the front, made the journey in about 8 minutes.

“This demonstrates a drone is the best and most efficient way to deliver a package in a medical emergency in a remote location,” Helen Greiner, chief technology officer and founder of CyPhy, told Reuters.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) last month published rules that restrict the use of drones to within the line of sight of the operator.

Mark Wallace, UPS senior vice president of global engineering, said the company hopes to persuade the FAA to allow UPS to expand on its tests and eventually offer emergency deliveries by drone as part of its services.

Earlier this year UPS announced it was backing a start-up using drones in Rwanda to transport life-saving blood supplies and vaccines.

Drones are seen as having great potential to deliver packages, once FAA concerns over safety have been addressed.

Online retailer Amazon.com Inc has been testing drones in the United Kingdom, Canada and Denmark, while Wal-Mart Stores has been using them to manage inventory at warehouses. (Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Leslie Adler)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.