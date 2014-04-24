FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPS ratifies new five-year labor agreement
April 24, 2014 / 9:03 PM / 3 years ago

UPS ratifies new five-year labor agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc, the world’s biggest courier company, said on Thursday it ratified a five-year contract with higher wages and benefits for 125,000 unionized employees represented by the International Brotherhood of Teamsters.

The company said it expected to take a pre-tax charge of about $1.05 billion in the second quarter due to the health and welfare changes in the newly-ratified plan. (link.reuters.com/kup78v)

The company reported a 12 percent fall in first-quarter profit earlier on Thursday. (Reporting By Sampad Patnaik in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

