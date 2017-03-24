NEW YORK A federal judge on Friday said United
Parcel Service Inc is liable for having illegally
shipped hundreds of thousands of cartons of untaxed cigarettes
in New York, depriving the state and New York City of millions
of dollars of taxes.
U.S. District Judge Katherine Forrest in Manhattan said the
state and city are entitled to compensatory damages and fines,
in amounts to be determined later. She also said they are not
entitled to injunctive relief or the appointment of a monitor.
Forrest issued her 218-page decision after a non-jury trial
held in September.