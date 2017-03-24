NEW YORK A federal judge on Friday said United Parcel Service Inc is liable for having illegally shipped hundreds of thousands of cartons of untaxed cigarettes in New York, depriving the state and New York City of millions of dollars of taxes.

U.S. District Judge Katherine Forrest in Manhattan said the state and city are entitled to compensatory damages and fines, in amounts to be determined later. She also said they are not entitled to injunctive relief or the appointment of a monitor.

Forrest issued her 218-page decision after a non-jury trial held in September.