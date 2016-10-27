FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPS 3rd-qtr profit rises on higher revenue
October 27, 2016 / 12:00 PM / 10 months ago

UPS 3rd-qtr profit rises on higher revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Package delivery company United Parcel Service Inc on Thursday reported a higher quarterly net profit as revenue rose across all of its services, led by its key U.S. domestic package business.

The Atlanta-based company reported third-quarter net income of $1.27 billion or $1.44 per share, an increase of less than 1 percent from $1.26 billion or $1.39 a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected earnings per share of $1.44. (Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

