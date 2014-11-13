FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPS sees full-year 2015 EPS range $5.45 to $5.70 - CFO
November 13, 2014 / 6:35 PM / 3 years ago

UPS sees full-year 2015 EPS range $5.45 to $5.70 - CFO

CHICAGO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc expects full-year 2015 earnings per share to fall within a range of $5.45 to $5.70, the company’s chief financial officer Kurt Kuehn said on Thursday.

Analysts have so far forecast 2015 earnings per share of $5.71 for the world’s largest package delivery company.

Kuehn gave the company’s forecast during an investor conference in New York that was also a webcast. Chief Executive Officer David Abney also told investors that the Atlanta-based company will return $30 billion to shareholders over the next five years. (Reporting by Nick Carey)

