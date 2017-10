SAN FRANCISCO, March 12 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday revived a lawsuit against United Airlines brought by a woman with difficulty walking who claimed she was not given adequate assistance moving through the airport.

The opinion, from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco, said the federal Air Carrier Access Act did not preempt the woman’s state law personal injury claims. The appeals court remanded the case for further proceedings.