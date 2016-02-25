FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian liquor baron Mallya steps down from United Spirits
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Beverages - Distillers & Wineries
February 25, 2016 / 3:18 PM / 2 years ago

Indian liquor baron Mallya steps down from United Spirits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Liquor baron Vijay Mallya has agreed to resign from his post of chairman and non-executive director of India’s largest spirits company United Spirits Ltd , the local arm of Britain’s Diageo Plc.

Mallya sold most of his shares in United Spirits, which was a part of his UB Group, and gave management control to Diageo in 2012.

In April last year, the United Spirits board begun a process to remove Mallya as the company’s chairman due to alleged financial irregularities. Mallya had then denied the allegations and had refused to resign.

“The time has now come for me to move on and end all the publicised allegations and uncertainties about my relationship with Diageo and United Spirits Limited,” Mallya said in a statement issued on Thursday.

“Accordingly, I am resigning my position with immediate effect.” (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee, editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.