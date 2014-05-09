India's United Spirits agrees to sell Whyte & Mackay to Emperador

MUMBAI, May 9 (Reuters) - India’s United Spirits said on Friday its British unit has agreed the sale of Whyte & Mackay to a unit of the Philippines-based alcoholic beverages maker Emperador Inc for an enterprise value of 430 million pounds ($729 million).

The Indian spirits maker, controlled by Diageo Plc, said the sale was subject to regulatory approvals in India and the UK along with a nod from the Reserve Bank of India.

The Indian central bank’s nod is needed as the sale would result in a significant write off of loan amounts recoverable by United Spirits from its UK subsidiary, the company said in a statement to the exchanges. ($1 = 0.5899 British Pounds) (Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Anand Basu)