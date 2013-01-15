Fitch warns U.S. AAA at risk from debt ceiling struggle

LONDON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - There is a material risk the United States would lose its triple-A if there is a repeat of 2011 wrangling over raising the country’s self-imposed debt ceiling, rating firm Fitch said on Tuesday.

“If anything the pressure on the U.S. rating is increasing,” Fitch’s head of sovereign ratings David Riley said at a conference hosted by the firm.

“If we have a repeat of the August 2011 debt ceiling crisis we will place the U.S. rating under review. There will be a material risk of the U.S rating coming down,” he added.