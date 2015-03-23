Tenet, United Surgical to form joint venture for $1.9 bln

March 23 (Reuters) - Hospital operator Tenet Healthcare Corp said it would form a joint venture with United Surgical Partners International in a cash and debt transaction valued at $1.93 billion to be the largest provider of ambulatory surgery in the United States.

Dallas-based USPI is controlled by private equity firm Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe.

Tenet will initially own 50.1 percent of the joint venture, while Welsh Carson and the other USPI investors will own the rest. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)