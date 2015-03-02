FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sikorsky says in talks with US Army about Black Hawk maintenance
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 2, 2015 / 8:50 PM / 3 years ago

Sikorsky says in talks with US Army about Black Hawk maintenance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 2 (Reuters) - United Technologies Corp’s Sikorsky Aircraft on Monday said it was in discussions with the U.S. Army about servicing its UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters under a performance-based logistics agreement, and could reach a contract deal in 2016.

Sikorsky said it was still working out details, but any deal with the Army would likely include more government-handed depot maintenance than the $2 billion deal that Sikorsky and Lockheed Martin Corp were awarded Friday by the U.S. Navy for servicing its MH-60 Sea Hawk helicopters.

“We’re very close at this point to getting something in place on the Black Hawk,” George Mitchell, vice president of aircraft and support for Sikorsky Aircraft’s Defense Systems and Services division, told reporters on a conference call.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.