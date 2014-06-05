FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UTC sees no big testing impact from Bombardier engine incident
June 5, 2014 / 1:40 PM / 3 years ago

UTC sees no big testing impact from Bombardier engine incident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - A failure last week during a test of one of Pratt & Whitney’s engines on a Bombardier Inc plane is not expected to have a significant impact on the testing schedule, an executive at Pratt parent United Technologies Corp said on Thursday.

A preliminary analysis showed the engine problem did not relate to the signature gearing system with the Pratt engine, known as the Geared Turbofan, United Tech Chief Financial Officer Greg Hayes told an investor conference.

“We think it was something much more simple than that,” Hayes said.

“We believe we have an understanding of what occurred and if we’re correct, we think it can be rapidly fixed,” he added, noting the investigation was still ongoing.

Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
