Canada to announce Pratt & Whitney investment -source
December 5, 2014 / 9:20 PM / 3 years ago

Canada to announce Pratt & Whitney investment -source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OTTAWA, Dec 5 (Reuters) - An appearance by Canadian cabinet ministers at two facilities of aircraft engine maker Pratt & Whitney Canada on Monday will include an announcement of a “government investment”, a source with knowledge of the situation said on Friday.

Pratt, a unit of United Technologies Corp, said on Friday that an “important announcement” will be made simultaneously at two of its properties at 10 a.m. EST (1500 GMT) on Monday.

Canadian Industry Minister James Moore will appear at a company facility in Mississauga, Ontario, while Infrastructure Minister Denis Lebel will be at one in Longueuil, Quebec.

Officials at Pratt and the Canadian government declined to offer further details.

A Fraser Institute study last year found that Pratt & Whitney had received C$3.3 billion ($2.9 billion) in Canadian government subsidies in inflation-adjusted terms over five decades, more than any other company. (bit.ly/1s2F9rx) (Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Peter Galloway; and Jeffrey Hodgson)

