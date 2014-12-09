FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 9, 2014 / 12:05 PM / 3 years ago

United Tech names new CFO after recent CEO change

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 9 (Reuters) - United Technologies Corp is bringing back a company veteran to be the U.S. conglomerate’s finance chief, the company’s first major personnel move since former CFO Greg Hayes became chief executive last month.

Akhil Johri will become United Tech’s CFO starting Jan. 1, returning from Pall Corp, where he had also been CFO. Before joining Pall in May 2013, Johri has spent 26 years at United Tech, including as CFO of the UTC Propulsion & Aerospace Systems business. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
