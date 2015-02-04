FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
United Tech sees possible cost benefit from low commodity prices
February 4, 2015 / 5:00 PM / 3 years ago

United Tech sees possible cost benefit from low commodity prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 4 (Reuters) - United Technologies Corp could see savings of as much as $75 million this year from lower prices for oil and other commodities, although it may have to cede some of those benefits to customers, its finance chief said on Wednesday.

Speaking at an investor conference, United Tech Chief Financial Officer Akhil Johri said the benefit, which could equate to about 5 cents to 6 cents per share, was not included in the U.S. conglomerate’s outlook for 2015. United Tech last month forecast 2015 earnings in a range of $6.85 to $7.05 per share. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

