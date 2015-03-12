FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
United Technologies CEO sees $1 bln in acquisitions in 2015
March 12, 2015 / 5:35 PM / 3 years ago

United Technologies CEO sees $1 bln in acquisitions in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 12 (Reuters) - United Technologies Corp’s chief executive officer said on Thursday that the company will spend $1 billion on acquisitions this year, “maybe a little bit more.”

United Technologies CEO Greg Hayes, speaking at investor day in New York, previously said he was interested in large deals. But on Thursday, he said that the M&A acquisition climate was difficult due to high pricing.

Hayes also said the company expects $45 billion in free cashflow between now and the end of the decade. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf and Sagarika Jaisinghani, editing by G Crosse)

