Pratt seals deal with Pentagon for 167 F-35 engines
January 15, 2016 / 8:00 PM / 2 years ago

Pratt seals deal with Pentagon for 167 F-35 engines

WASHINGTON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Engine maker Pratt & Whitney has reached an agreement with the Pentagon about two separate contracts to build 167 engines to power the F-35 fighter jet built by Lockheed Martin Corp, the company and Pentagon said in a joint statement.

The statement did not include the value of the two contracts since details will only be finalized in coming weeks.

However, a source familiar with the matter said the two deals were worth more than $3 billion combined.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chris Reese

