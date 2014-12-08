Breakingviews: United Tech shows way for other company boards

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Like company bosses themselves, boards sometimes think chief executives are indispensable. Not at United Technologies. Late last month, Louis Chenevert stepped down unexpectedly. It turns out he was spending too much time thinking about the construction of his yacht and other personal matters. Kudos to the company’s board for letting him go.

The directors had a strong in-house replacement at hand in Gregory Hayes. That ensured that investors barely blinked at the changeover at the top of the $100 billion UTC, which makes Sikorsky helicopters and Pratt & Whitney jet engines, among other products. The main point, though, is that lead independent director Edward Kangas, now chairman, had enough courage and support from his fellow board members to challenge the CEO.

Many boards only bring themselves to oust a company’s top executive - especially one who’s also chairman, as Chenevert was - when they are besieged by disgruntled investors and hounded by inquiring reporters. Kangas and his colleagues, in contrast, took the initiative. The Wall Street Journal reports that some senior managers and directors felt Chenevert was becoming more and more distracted. According to the newspaper, the final straw may have been a side trip the UTC boss took to Taiwan to check on the construction of his yacht.

Getting financial incentives right isn’t sufficient. Chenevert’s reported compensation for 2013, after all, was $20 million. That should be enough to keep anyone focused. Separating the chairman’s job from the CEO’s is one way companies can help ensure that a chief executive remains committed. The title of chairman intuitively confers that kind of responsibility. The UTC example shows that a properly empowered lead director can also do the job. Either way, it’s a lesson for other boards in the importance of taking the lead on governance.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Edward Kangas, United Technologies’ new chairman, said former Chief Executive Louis Chenevert stepped down late last month after Kangas, then lead independent director, spoke to him out of concern about his priorities. The U.S. aerospace and defense conglomerate’s Nov. 24 announcement came as a surprise to investors.

- Kangas first made the comments in a Dec. 5 article in the Wall Street Journal. According to the article, which cited anonymous sources, there was concern among directors and senior managers at UTC that Chenevert was disengaged from the details of the company’s operations and too focused on private interests such as his yacht, which is under construction in Taiwan, according to the newspaper.

- WSJ: UTC boss sails off after trip to yacht: on.wsj.com/1scy0Fe (The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)