United Technologies 2015 profit forecast misses estimate
December 11, 2014 / 10:16 PM / 3 years ago

United Technologies 2015 profit forecast misses estimate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 11 (Reuters) - United Technologies Corp forecast profit and revenue for 2015 to be below market estimates, as it expects sales at its Pratt & Whitney military and commercial original equipment business to be down by a low single digit percentage.

Shares of company, known for Otis elevators, fell 3 percent in extended trading.

United Technologies, which also makes Pratt & Whitney jet engines, said it expected 2015 earnings of $7-$7.20 per share on revenue of $66 billion-$67 billion. (bit.ly/1DiH0CV)

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $7.27 per share on revenue of $67.52 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

The company also forecast sales at its military business is expected to rise by 5-7 percent, and sales at its commercial business to rise by 3-5 percent. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York and Rohit T.K. in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

