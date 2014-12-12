UPDATE 2-UTC sees profit below Street; to give portfolio "disciplined" look

(Rewrites throughout, adds comments from CEO)

By Lewis Krauskopf and Rohit T. K.

Dec 11 (Reuters) - United Technologies Corp’s new chief executive on Thursday forecast 2015 profit below Wall Street’s target as profit falls at its Pratt & Whitney jet engine business, and said there were “no sacred cows” with the conglomerate’s businesses.

In his debut as CEO after six years as the U.S. conglomerate’s finance chief, Greg Hayes said the company would look at the company’s portfolio in a “disciplined” way, following speculation on Wall Street that he might be open to shaking up the company’s structure.

The future of Sikorsky, the maker of Black Hawk helicopters, has particularly been questioned, owning in part to its relatively low profit margins.

Hayes, speaking at a meeting of analysts and investors in New York, initially said: “We’re not going to sell Sikorsky.” But, later in the meeting, he said: “Anything is for sale at the right price.”

“There’s no sacred cows out there,” Hayes told reporters after the meeting.

Shares were down 1.8 percent in after-hours trading.

Hayes also said he wanted to get more “aggressive” on acquisitions, with him personally getting more involved. He told reporters, “If there’s a $20, or even $30 billion deal out there, we’re not going to say no.”

Although Pratt & Whitney is expecting a huge jump in production over the next five years, expenses tied to the production increase will hurt profit next year. The unit also faces pressures in its pension plans.

“Pratt faces some significant headwinds on this ramp-up,” Hayes said.

The company, which also makes Otis elevators and Carrier climate control systems, forecast 2015 earnings in a range of $7.00 to $7.20, growth of 3 percent to 6 percent.

It forecast sales for 2015 to be between $66 billion to $67 billion, including 3 to 5 percent organic growth. Analysts on average were looking for $7.27 per share on sales of $67.5 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Ahead of the meeting, many analysts and investors said they expected Hayes to be conservative with his initial forecast.

The company expects share repurchases between $2 billion to $3 billion next year, with Hayes saying the stock is undervalued.

The stock’s performance has “not been very good” in the past couple of years, Hayes said.

Hayes also praised his predecessor, Louis Chenevert, whose retirement as CEO announced on Nov. 24 stunned Wall Street.

Chenevert “has really left us with a great hand,” Hayes said in opening comments. (Editing by Joyjeet Das, Bernard Orr)