FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pratt & Whitney names new commercial exec amid launch of jet engine
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 2, 2014 / 7:15 PM / 3 years ago

Pratt & Whitney names new commercial exec amid launch of jet engine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - United Technologies Corp’s Pratt & Whitney unit on Thursday named a new president of its commercial engines division in the midst of a crucial launch of a new engine for commercial jets.

Pratt appointed Gregory Gernhardt as president of Pratt & Whitney Commercial Engines, effective immediately. He replaces David Brantner, who “has decided to depart the company,” Pratt said in a statement.

Pratt’s new geared turbofan is helping revitalize its commercial engine business. The engine is offered on Airbus’ A320neo narrow-body plane, which had its maiden flight last week, and other new regional jets.

Pratt has invested $1 billion developing the engine. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.