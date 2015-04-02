Pratt chief says new engine could work on widebody plane

EAST HARTFORD, Conn., April 2 (Reuters) - Pratt & Whitney’s president said on Thursday the company’s new geared turbofan commercial engine could be produced in a bigger version for large widebody plane “with the right business case.”

“I would say the geared technology is very applicable to a widebody product,” Pratt president Paul Adams told a media briefing on Thursday, referring to its jet engine which is designed to be 16 percent more fuel efficient than prior ones.

“And if the right airplane comes along with the right business case, I‘m sure we’re very interested.”

Greg Hayes, the chief executive officer of Pratt parent United Technologies Corp, told reporters in December he did not see the company developing an engine for the widebody anytime soon because of the difficult financial case for it.

Pratt has more than 6,000 geared turbofan engine orders for narrowbody aircrafts made by Airbus and other planemakers.

When asked about Hayes’ prior comments on Thursday, Adams said “There aren’t any new airplane programs of large widebodies in short term in the horizon. So it’s an easy comment for him to say, ‘We’re not going to look at that short term.’ ”

Pratt’s geared turbofan engine relies on a gearbox that lets the front fan operate at a different speed than the rest of the engine. On traditionally configured engines they run at the same speed (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Christian Plumb)