United Tech profit rises, but cuts 2015 view on currency worries
January 26, 2015 / 9:20 PM / 3 years ago

United Tech profit rises, but cuts 2015 view on currency worries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - United Technologies Corp said on Monday that quarterly earnings edged up, helped by higher profit at its aerospace businesses, but the U.S. conglomerate cut its full-year outlook because of a negative impact of the stronger dollar.

The diversified manufacturer said fourth-quarter net income rose 0.7 percent to $1.47 billion. Earnings of $1.62 per share matched the average estimate of analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company said it expected 2015 earnings in a range of $6.85 to $7.05 per share, down from its prior range of $7.00 to $7.20.

Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

