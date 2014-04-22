United Tech posts lower net profit, but gives more bullish 2014 view

April 22 (Reuters) - United Technologies Corp reported a lower quarterly net profit on Tuesday, weighed down by restructuring costs, but the diversified manufacturer gave a rosier profit view for 2014.

First-quarter net income fell to $1.21 billion, or $1.32 per share, from $1.27 billion, or $1.39 per share, a year earlier, when the company received some one-time benefits.

United Tech projected full-year earnings of $6.65 to $6.85 per share, raising the low end from $6.55. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)