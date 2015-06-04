UTC CFO sees decision on Sikorsky fate in "next couple of months"

June 4 (Reuters) - United Technologies Corp’s finance chief said on Thursday he expects a decision on whether the conglomerate will divest its Sikorsky helicopter unit in the “next couple of months.”

United Tech in March said it was reviewing a potential spin-off or sale of Sikorsky. In April, the company said it expected the review to finish at mid-year.

“We are looking at Sikorsky as an option to see whether we need to spin or sell,” Chief Financial Officer Akhil Johri told a Deutsche Bank investor conference. “Over the next couple of months, I think that will get finalized.”

Sikorsky said on Tuesday it would cut 1,400 jobs as lower oil prices reduce demand for helicopters in the energy sector, but that the move was not related to the parent company’s review of strategic options for Sikorsky. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf)