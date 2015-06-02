FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sikorsky says layoffs "unrelated" to United Tech's strategic review
June 2, 2015 / 4:50 PM / 2 years ago

Sikorsky says layoffs "unrelated" to United Tech's strategic review

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 2 (Reuters) - Sikorsky Aircraft said a major restructuring announced Tuesday is “completely unrelated” to an ongoing review by its parent company, United Technologies Corp, about strategic options for Sikorsky, including a possible spinoff.

“Today’s announcement is based on the current challenging market conditions and is independent of United Technologies’ ongoing review of strategic options for Sikorsky,” said spokesman Paul Jackson. “The two are completely unrelated.”

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Alden Bentley

