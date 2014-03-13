United Technologies sets revenue target through 2020

March 13 (Reuters) - Diversified manufacturer United Technologies Corp. said on Thursday it aims to increase revenue by mid-single-digit percentages annually, excluding acquisitions, from now until 2020.

The large manufacturer of jet engines, elevators and climate control systems also backed its previous 2014 forecast of earnings in a range of $6.55 to $6.85 per share on sales of about $64 billion.

The company gave its targets in a slide presentation posted ahead of a meeting it was holding for analysts and investors.