United Technologies sets revenue target through 2020
March 13, 2014 / 5:00 PM / 4 years ago

United Technologies sets revenue target through 2020

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - Diversified manufacturer United Technologies Corp. said on Thursday it aims to increase revenue by mid-single-digit percentages annually, excluding acquisitions, from now until 2020.

The large manufacturer of jet engines, elevators and climate control systems also backed its previous 2014 forecast of earnings in a range of $6.55 to $6.85 per share on sales of about $64 billion.

The company gave its targets in a slide presentation posted ahead of a meeting it was holding for analysts and investors.

