FDA approves United Therapeutics' drug for treating cancer in children
#Market News
March 10, 2015 / 2:30 PM / 3 years ago

FDA approves United Therapeutics' drug for treating cancer in children

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it had approved United Therapeutics Corp’s drug to treat neuroblastoma, a rare form of cancer that most often occurs in young children.

United Therapeutics’ drug, Unituxin, marks the first approval for a therapy aimed at high-risk patients affected by the cancer that forms from immature nerve cells.

There are an estimated 650 cases of neuroblastoma diagnosed in the United States each year.

Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian

