FDA approves United Therapeutics' drug for treating cancer in children

March 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it had approved United Therapeutics Corp’s drug to treat neuroblastoma, a rare form of cancer that most often occurs in young children.

United Therapeutics’ drug, Unituxin, marks the first approval for a therapy aimed at high-risk patients affected by the cancer that forms from immature nerve cells.

There are an estimated 650 cases of neuroblastoma diagnosed in the United States each year.