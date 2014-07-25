FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
United Utilities' revenue rises as new prices kick in
July 25, 2014 / 6:52 AM / 3 years ago

United Utilities' revenue rises as new prices kick in

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - British water supplier United Utilities Group Plc reported a rise in revenue for the April 1-July 24 period, reflecting a rise in regulated prices.

The company, whose tariffs are capped by regulator Ofwat, did not report revenue numbers but said it expected “good underlying financial performance” for the year.

United Utilities said it intended to continue its policy of targeting annual dividend growth of 2 percent above the rate of retail price inflation through to at least 2015. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps in London and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)

