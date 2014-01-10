United Airlines system glitch stranded pilots -report

Jan 10 (Reuters) - United Airlines has a computer system glitch that displaced pilots and resulted in flight cancellations, according to a published report on Friday.

Bloomberg News, citing unnamed sources, reported that the system glitch in United’s computer system contributed to the cancellation of about 1,500 flights as the carrier was facing challenges with cold weather.

The report said five United workers, who were not authorized to comment publicly, said the airline lost track of hundreds of pilots since Dec. 30, as the computer system wrongly reported which pilots would control which flights.

When asked by Reuters if United had a computer glitch, one person with knowledge of the situation, who requested anonymity, said the carrier may have been scrambling to fix information technology issues.

United spokesperson Dave Messing denied that United lost track of its pilots, putting the glitch down to last-minute scheduling the airline had to take up due to the cold weather.

“Some pilots were out of position relative to their expected schedule and needed reassignment, but that is not unusual in a severe weather event that hits multiple hubs,” he said.

The Chicago-based carrier has struggled to consolidate itself nearly three years after the merger of UAL Corp and Continental Airlines. It has been working to win back customers after it faced severe service-related and operational problems last year.

Shares of United Continental rose 2.9 percent to $45.08 on Friday. Earlier this week, the carrier reported revenue gains for the month of December that had sent its shares up 7 percent on Thursday.