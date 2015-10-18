FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 18, 2015 / 4:45 PM / 2 years ago

United Continental remains silent on CEO's medical condition

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - United Continental Holdings Inc declined to provide details about the medical condition of its new chief executive officer on Sunday, days after the airline said Oscar Munoz was admitted to the hospital and a person familiar with his health said he suffered a heart attack.

The 56-year-old’s health problems come barely a month after Munoz took on the job of improving the profitability and reputation of United, the No. 2 U.S. carrier by capacity.

A spokeswoman for the Chicago-based company told Reuters by email on Sunday morning that it did not have an update to share yet. It is not known where Munoz is being treated.

United acknowledged in a short statement on Friday that Munoz’s family informed the company he had been hospitalized the day before, and said it would provide “further details as appropriate.” A person familiar with the matter confirmed that he had suffered a heart attack.

United’s previous chief executive left while federal authorities were conducting an investigation involving the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

Munoz had made it a priority to tackle complaints by customers and employees of United Continental in recent years, often related to the company’s struggles to merge the operations of the former United and Continental airlines. (Reporting by Letitia Stein in Tampa, Florida; Editing by Frank McGurty and Lisa Shumaker)

